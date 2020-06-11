MONTREAL, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Monitoring in manufacturing is a critical quality parameter during and post the COVID-19 Era. As the world plans to renew, rebuild, and expand their stockpiles, from vaccines to all critical medications required during this time, the demand has certainly increased.
With all eyes on Pharmaceuticals, science has become the answer.
As companies ramp up to meet the need and increase throughput; two factors lead the way.
- How can manufacturing remove barriers? What are the roadblocks to throughput?
- As manufacturing increases production, how do you mitigate increased risk?
Novatek's Environmental Monitoring system reduces downtime in production. It facilitates greater capacity in today's environment, as critical drugs and vaccines go into increased production. Companies working diligently to produce vaccines need the risk remediation tools, such as our process-based, automated software, to meet the global demand.
Novatek's process-based, automated software has embedded risk analysis, root cause trending, pattern recognition and drill down metrics, highlighting challenging areas in increased production. This provides decision makers with knowledge to address and improve identified challenges. Most importantly it happens in real-time allowing us to reduce downtime. Ensuring production areas are properly controlled, and ready for use now, will reduce time to market for vaccines, while ensuring product safety.
Novatek has experience working with large companies on a global scale to bring their manufacturing sites into a greater, proactive state of control. Moreover, Novatek works with smaller Biotech companies to do the same, ensuring supportive resources.
Novatek's Environmental Monitoring is a business ready, process-based system that can be up and ready to use in a production environment within three months.
Novatek's Environmental Monitoring was first to market.
With global offices, global installations, and dedicated engineering and support teams, Novatek is uniquely qualified to meet requirements set forth by global regulatory authorities. During COVID, the Novatek team has continued to meet and exceed clients' needs remotely and they remain committed to doing their part for the industry.
Ensuring a state of control and increased throughput for production areas, will reduce time to market for the vaccine. Above all, product safety and increased throughput results in saving lives.
In response to COVID-19, both Novatek's Environmental Monitoring Software and the NEW Disease Control & Hygiene System are advanced analytical, and data driven technologies that support effective quality control and reduces risk.
This month, Novatek launches their 15 Minute Webinar Series to deliver quick and "straight to the facts" demonstrations on how to reduce risks:
Thursday June 18th, 2020 | 1PM EDT
How to Mitigate Risk in Environmental Monitoring for Vaccines & Aseptic Manufacturing Part 1
Tuesday June 30, 2020 | 1PM EDT
NEW: Saving Lives & Protecting Frontline Healthcare Workers Through Better Data with Disease Control & Hygiene Software Part 1
Free Registration for the entire webinar series here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5814508166238339340
About Novatek
Established in 1996, Novatek's mission is dedicated to help pharmaceutical companies and other life science organizations leverage their investment in information technology and quality processes by reducing cost, improving productivity, and enhancing compliance. With 20+ years of user experience and developer level technical support, simple or complex installations are seamless and rapid. The architecture of all Novatek solutions are modular and process-based, enabling the applications to be delivered "business-ready" providing the building blocks for a complete quality solution. For more information on Novatek International visit: www.ntint.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
