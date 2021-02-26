BALTIMORE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LaunchPort™ announced today that Novel Microdevices (http://www.noveldx.com) has moved to their Medtech venture center in Port Covington, Baltimore, and has established The LaunchPort™ as its primary location for their GMP development efforts.
Novel Microdevices has established engineering prototyping, clean room operations, materials handling, and shop capabilities in separate modules within the Center that are allowing them to develop and validate the various elements of their Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP). The Company has received over $2M in NIH funding and is in the process of securing additional contracts for the delivery of diagnostics of sexually transmitted infections. The Company also recently received funding from NIH's RADx program to explore the possible application of their technology to COVID-19 diagnostics.
Robert Storey, Managing Partner of The LaunchPort™, noted that cofounders Andrea and Rohan Pais have steadily built their company from a concept over the past six years in Baltimore, drawing on significant clinical support from the institutions in the area. The Pais' both started their careers with SB Microsystems (Glen Burnie, MD) an anchor of biomedical sensor development in the Baltimore area. "This is a power team and we're pleased that that Micro is joining us at this exciting time in their journey. We have every expectation that they will become an important element for the growth of diagnostics manufacturing in the region".
Novel Microdevices is commercializing Novel Dx, a proprietary and best-in-class Point-of-Care (POC) rapid molecular diagnostics system that is designed to be CLIA-waived. The Novel Dx system includes an ultra-portable instrument and test-specific consumable cartridges that can be produced for a wide range of high-volume molecular diagnostic assay applications. The company is focusing on the $31 Billion Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market with tests in development for multiple respiratory and sexually transmitted infections.
The LaunchPort™ (http://www.thelaunchport.com) is a Medtech venture center that allows Medtech start-ups and emerging technology developers the ability to co-locate at an experienced, regulated manufacturing center. Located at the "City Garage" in Baltimore's Port Covington, it is in close proximity to two of the Country's premier medical schools (Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland) and at the center of one of the world's largest urban revitalization projects.
