TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device companies and advanced diagnostic companies are increasingly acknowledging the value of incorporating patients' and providers' perspectives and preferences into the clinical development process to deliver products with high levels of acceptability and utility.
On August 24, 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) specifically published a guidance document for medical device approvals stating that patient input in the form of preference studies is important to consider during the FDA's decision making for these products. Companies that develop products that address patient and provider perspectives in the product development stage are more likely to deliver products that satisfy important unmet needs in the complex and dynamic healthcare market, which increases the odds of product success. Thus, insights from these studies are often part of the FDA premarket approval submissions as evidence of product demand and clinical utility.
Join Dr. Manasi Datar, Director, Boston Healthcare Associates in a live webinar on Wednesday, May 26 at 1pm EDT to hear experts from BHA provide an overview of relevant approaches and methodologies considered optimal for preference studies, discuss their applications throughout the product development and patient management pathway and highlight how they serve as powerful evidence-generation tools for healthcare manufacturers.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Novel Preference Studies and their Applications in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Diagnostics Industries.
