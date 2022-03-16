TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poorly water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) pose one of the most common challenges in drug product development today. Over half of marketed APIs and as many as 90 percent of new drug candidates suffer from solubility challenges, limiting their therapeutic effect and hindering innovation. While there are solubility-enhancing techniques and excipients available, traditional options often suffer from poor effectiveness, complex manufacturing, or negative patient side effects.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will introduce two patented, solubility-excipients: Apinovex Polymers for oral amorphous solid dispersions and Apisolex Polymers for injectable formulations. Learn how these polymers enable scalable, reproducible manufacturing of drug products and see case study data on solubility enhancement. Webinar attendees will also learn how Apinovex and Apisolex polymers enable intellectual property (IP) protection and lifecycle management with 505(b)(2) filings.
Join this webinar to learn how these solubility-enhancing excipients enable efficient delivery of Biopharmaceutical Classification System (BCS) Class II and IV compounds for oral and injectable drug products.
Join experts from Lubrizol Life Science Health, Nick DiFranco, Global Market Segment Manager for Oral Treatments; Joey Glassco, Senior Global Market Manager for Parenteral Drug Delivery; and Liliana Miinea, Technology Manager for Pharmaceutical Excipients, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 9am EDT (2pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Novel Solubility-Enhancing Excipients for Oral and Injectable Drug Products.
