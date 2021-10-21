SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each November, the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) launches a national campaign to raise awareness about pulmonary hypertension (PH). The progressive rare disease is defined by high blood pressure in the lungs and can cause right-heart failure and death.
This year's theme is Spark Awareness. Throughout November, PHA will educate people about risk factors and symptoms through an interactive PH Awareness Month calendar. The calendar reveals a new fact or tool daily, along with downloadable resources to Spark Awareness of PH.
PH is a contributing factor to more than 18,000 adult deaths each year in the United States. It can occur among those with left-heart disease; associated conditions such as sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or scleroderma; or from congenital heart disease. It affects people of any age.
The disease is significantly underdiagnosed and misunderstood, even among health care providers. Symptoms, including shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain, aren't specific to PH and can lead to dangerous delays in diagnosis. While PH is incurable, early diagnosis and proper treatment can extend and improve quality of life.
"PH Awareness Month is critical for educating health care providers, the public and policymakers about this life-threatening disease," said PHA Board of Trustees Chair Colleen Brunetti, M.Ed., C.H.C., who was diagnosed with PH in 2008. "By sharing symptoms, treatments and challenges, we can help people get diagnosed and treated earlier, which can significantly improve their health and quality of life."
PHA's outreach during November includes social media, advocacy and educational components such as a live webinar with a PH expert to Spark Awareness among those at risk for PH. Awareness Month will kick off Nov. 1 with a PH Day of Action, an event for the PH community to share stories with lawmakers.
As part of PH Awareness Month, PHA will mark Nov. 10 as CTEPH Awareness Day. Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) is a rare form of PH caused by blood clots in the lungs that harden over time and impede blood flow.
Up to 5% of people who develop pulmonary embolisms (blood clots in the lungs) may develop CTEPH. Unlike some forms of PH, CTEPH has treatment options that include a potentially curative surgery.
More information about PH, the campaign, and how to Spark Awareness can be found at: http://www.phassociation.org/awarenessmonth
About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association
Headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) is the country's oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension (PH) community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening disease of the lungs for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers, and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit http://www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
