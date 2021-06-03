DAYTON, Ohio, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Dayton, OH, and the surrounding area will be happy to hear that Novis Health™ has opened a new facility in their neighborhood. Their unique approach to health is entirely different from what is commonly known as traditional medicine, so much so it is not "healthcare" in the conventional sense at all. Novis Health™ ensures the seven critical areas of health are addressed and optimized, including a focus on Nutrition, Positive Psychology, Social Well-Being, Optimal Lab-Work, Sleep, Movement & Spirituality. Frequently members are able to reduce and even eliminate dependence on certain medications, optimize their health and reduce many of the known risk factors of chronic disease. The Novis Health™ process achieves success by collaborating with a certified health coach and partnership with a member's clinician.
Health in the US is a REAL GROWING PROBLEM.
An astonishing 47% of US adults deal with at least one Chronic Disease & many more develop chronic illnesses without knowing it. To make matters worse, deaths from prescription drug treatments (iatrogenic deaths) have become the #3 cause of death in the US.
These statistics beg the question of where one goes to regain optimal health? The fundamental blueprint of Novis Health™ is the solution to this crisis, a place that is family-focused and fully dedicated to addressing the root cause of disease.
Services and Products:
- World-class Functional Health Coaches
- Health Data Tracking Tools That Look At Sleep, Stress, Blood Sugar, Nutrition, And More
- Cutting-edge Health Technologies
- Fully Personalized Nutritional Solutions
- Biofeedback Enhanced Mindfulness
- Coordination W/ Primary Care Providers And Functional Medicine Providers
- Specialized Testing
All Delivered through an affordable Monthly Membership.
To celebrate the opening of its new location, Novis Health™ of Dayton will offer complimentary consultations for a limited time to experience the Novis Health™ difference.
Novis Health helps their members achieve:
- Health Optimization
- Reduction and even elimination of dependency on certain medications
- Coordination of Services in Collaboration with Existing Providers
- Reversal Type 2 Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes
- Reversal of Low Thyroid Symptoms
- Women's Health
- Loss of Stubborn Weight
- Improved Lifestyle
For complete information, visit https://novishealth.com.
Media Contact:
Novis Health of Dayton
Attn: Media Relations
2955 Exchange Pl Blvd Suite 101
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Phone: (937) 741-8100
