TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Wesley Chapel, FL, and the surrounding Tampa area will be happy to hear that Novis Health™ has opened a new facility in their neighborhood. Their unique approach to health is entirely different from what is currently offered by the conventional method. Novis Health™ ensures the seven critical areas of health are addressed and optimized, including a focus on Nutrition, Positive Psychology, Social Well-Being, Optimal Lab-Work, Sleep, Movement & Spirituality. The Novis Health™ process achieves success by collaborating with a certified health coach and partnership with a member's clinician.

47% of US Adults have one Chronic Condition. Lifestyle is at the Core of the Problem. An New Approach may change that.

An astonishing 47% of US Adults are dealing with at least one Chronic Disease & many more are developing a chronic illness without knowing it. To make matters worse, deaths from prescription drug treatments (iatrogenic deaths) have become the #3 cause of death in the US.

These statistics have left many questioning where one goes to regain optimal health? The creation of Novis Health™ is the solution to this crisis, a place where they genuinely are family-focused and fully dedicated to addressing the root cause of disease.

Services and Products:

  • World-class Functional Health Coaches
  • Health Data Tracking Tools that look at sleep, stress, blood sugar, nutrition, and more
  • Cutting edge health technologies
  • Fully Personalized Nutritional Solutions
  • BioFeedback Enhanced Mindfulness
  • Coordination w/ Primary Care Providers and Functional Medicine Providers
  • Specialized Testing

All Delivered through an affordable Monthly Membership.

We expect that everyone will find a family in Novis Health™. For this reason, Novis Health™ of Wesley Chapel will initially offer complimentary consultations to allow people to experience the Novis Health™ difference. 

Novis Health helps their members achieve:

  • Health Optimization
  • Reversal Type 2 Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes
  • Reversal of Low Thyroid
  • Women's Health
  • Lose Stubborn Weight

For complete information, visit https://novishealth.com.

Media Contact:

Novis Health of Wesley Chapel

Attn: Media Relations

5825 Argerian Dr. Unit 102,

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543     

Phone: (813) 606-4400

wesleychapel@novishealthsystems.com

