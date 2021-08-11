MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiscountMugs.com is now offering customizable PPE items for those seeking to provide their customers or employees with personalized masks, scrubs, and other products for use in settings that require medical protection. Each protective product is available in a variety of different shapes and sizes, with most offering the ability to place a custom logo in full color on the face of the item.
As the delta and lambda variants of the coronavirus continue to spread across the globe, many businesses and organizations are taking preventative measures to continue keeping their customers and staff safe. The CDC recently issued new guidance for both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations to continue wearing masks, even indoors. Thankfully, DiscountMugs offers blank face masks in bulk—both 3 layer and KN95—but also several other more premium mask, gaiter, and bandana options that can help any immune-compromised individual continue to feel safe.
In addition to custom mask options, DiscountMugs' wholesale custom scrubs are available in over a dozen brilliant colors—from the classic aqua green to the striking true royal blue, and even an uncommon khaki design. The wholesale product provider also carries scrub tops and bottoms in ten different sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. These scrubs feature a standard v-neck design with a chest pocket that includes the option for a custom logo or unique embroidery on both the shirt and pants.
In addition to the aforementioned products, DiscountMugs also offers the following custom PPE items for bulk purchase:
● Hand sanitizer (from spray pens to one gallon jugs)
● Wipes
● Thermometers
● Glasses and Shields
● Wellness Kits featuring a variety of items
Those interested in seeing what their PPE will look like prior to purchase can use the DiscountMugs user-friendly Design Lab to personalize their PPE items to their specifications. Depending on the type of product, customers can either upload a custom logo to display, or opt for embroidered wording in one of eight colors.
With over 75 major categories of merchandise offered already by the site, DiscountMugs.com's range of customizable items promises to keep expanding to fit the needs of any business or event. In addition to custom PPE masks, the company also offers personalized shirts, bags, and several other products that all function as excellent promotional items or gifts.
