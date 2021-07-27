TORONTO, Ontario, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingwest Dental Studio provides the perfect combination of science and artistry at their new boutique dental office located in downtown Toronto. This office will exclusively offer comprehensive cosmetic dentistry services led by Dr. Venus Sobhi, a highly-trained member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.
Currently, Kingwest Dental Studio is offering free consultations for smile makeovers. Using the newest in innovative technology, patients are able to see what results would look like before any work is done. Then, a personalized treatment plan will be created based on specific needs and desired outcomes.
Transforming smiles can be done in many ways, it just takes the right attention, experience, and tools to make it happen. For patients who have long feared flashing an open smile, this service can be life-changing.
To get the greatest smile, Kingwest Dental Studio understands they must use the best, most proven equipment, technology and materials. Focus at this office is solely on the gold standards of the industry, such as Invisalign, bonding materials, implant materials, and state-of-the-art technology.
A list of the services offered at the new clinic include:
- Porcelain Veneers
- Dental Bonding
- Invisalign
- Zoom Teeth Whitening
- Dental Implants
- Laser Gum Contouring
- iTero Digital Scanning
- Botox for Grinding
- Full Mouth Rehabilitation
For additional comfort, some services will be provided with sedation, if requested by the patient to reduce dental anxiety.
Dr. Sobhi and the entire staff have a great ability to rehabilitate smiles. Contact Kingwest Dental Studio to schedule a free consultation and smile assessment. It should be noted that safety measures to protect staff and patients from COVID-19 are in practice throughout this office.
About Kingwest Dental Studio
Kingwest Dental Studio is a boutique dental practice providing comprehensive cosmetic dentistry to patients throughout the Greater Toronto Area. The mission of this highly experienced, professional team is to give patients a smile to be proud of.
To learn more about Kingwest Dental Studio, to schedule a free consultation, or to request an appointment, visit the new website at: https://www.kwdstudio.ca/ or contact the office at (416) 910-1100 or email info@kwdstudio.ca.
