COLLEGE PARK, Ga., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MINT dentistry has brought its fresh new approach to dental care to College Park, where it is now open. With this new office, MINT dentistry is expanding its commitment to making "sexy teeth" – and giving people a reason to truly love going to the dentist with an experience unlike any other. Add to that a passionate dedication to bettering the community, local economic support through fulfilling careers and a desire to improve the world by giving people reasons to smile, MINT dentistry is committed to changing lives for the better.
"Through MINT dentistry, our goal is to show people that taking care of your teeth can be pleasurable, enjoyable, and something you do for yourself and those you love. We want people to love their dentist," said Dr. Field Harrison, founder and chairman of MINT dentistry and visionary behind the practice's unique approach. "Your smile should be a source of joy."
College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and other dignitaries helped cut the ribbon on MINT dentistry's College Park office. Attendees enjoyed a ceremony, refreshments and tours of the practice's one-of-a-kind space.
The MINT dentistry difference is seen and felt in many ways: through convenient same-day or next-day appointment availability to see top-qualified dentists and hygienists; through complimentary services such as teeth whitening (with PPO Dental insurance), phone chargers, massaging chairs, and your choice of Netflix or Pandora favorites; through high-end offices featuring the distinctive "minterior design" that is both glamorous and welcoming; and, most importantly, through community support – some call it a "mintistry" – that helps those in need in the local community.
MINT dentistry's College Park practice is located at 3841 Main Street, in a 4,429-square-foot space in a beautiful stand-alone facility that allows for convenient parking and a quiet, dedicated atmosphere for patients and staff alike.
The practice in College Park is one of 13 MINT dentistry offices planned for the Atlanta area in 2021, with more to come in 2022. The MINT dentistry openings in 2021 are expected to generate more than 250 positions for exceptional dentists, qualified dental hygienists, front office staff and other dental team experts. For more information on a career with MINT dentistry, please visit mintdentistry.com/careers.
Set to become the new standard for dental care in the Atlanta area, MINT dentistry is already well-loved in the Dallas and Houston areas, where it's synonymous with "sexy teeth" and an unparalleled commitment to community service.
"We are responding to a request to bring the MINT dentistry difference to Atlanta from our patients, many of whom have friends and family here in the area," noted Clint Rachal, CEO of MINT dentistry, of the brand's expansion into Georgia. "People in Atlanta are known for their beautiful smiles and commitment to healthy lifestyles, and we want to be a positive part of that while we are making a difference in the community."
For more information on MINT dentistry, please visit MINTdentistry.com or call (678) 904-6775 to make an appointment at the MINT dentistry in College Park.
