MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fitness Business Association (FBA) today announced NPE has agreed to renew their positioning with the association and at SUCCEED! as an exclusive platinum partner focused on coaching fitness professionals, studios and gyms to grow six and seven figure fitness businesses.
NPE clients will have a unique opportunity to join the FBA and participate at SUCCEED! virtual conferences throughout 2022 with special pricing, while all SUCCEED! attendees and the entire FBA audience will receive special offers to become more engaged within the NPE community, including special incentives to participate in advanced business coaching programs.
What this renewal of our partnership means to all of us at the FBA and at SUCCEED! is that our audience recognizes the wealth of knowledge NPE brings to the table with their years of experience," said Josh Leve, FBA & SUCCEED! founder & CEO. "Over the last couple of years, the initiatives set forth by both organizations has helped many in the fitness industry live the life they want and make the money they deserve. We look forward to continuing this partnership for many years because of the lives we're changing for the better."
"Renewing with the FBA was an easy decision and made all the sense in the world for us," said Sean Greeley, CEO of NPE. "Both organizations believe in education and sharing of best practices and our audiences are complementary. We're excited to support faster and more stable business growth for fitness professionals along with studio and gym owners through this partnership."
NPE delivers the #1 suite of business and marketing systems, tools, and coaching to grow fit pros into 6-figure business owners. And studio/gym owners into 7-figure business leaders.
"We know that SUCCEED! has become THE virtual event in the fitness industry based on their own massive growth in just a few short years," said Greeley. "The programs and outside the box thinking in everything the FBA does at SUCCEED! and within the association are perfectly aligned for us to see even bigger growth this year, we're excited to get our community involved."
More information about NPE can be found at http://www.npefitness.com
About the FBA
The Fitness Business Association (FBA) is the only membership community dedicated solely to fitness businesses of all types. FBA provides owners and fitness professionals a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion, and courage they've already shown. FBA educational offerings include SUCCEED! Fitness Business Conventions & Expos – both in-person and virtual.
About SUCCEED! Conferences & Expos
Launched in May 2019 as an in-person event, and continuing with four COVID-induced virtual events in 2020 and 2021, SUCCEED! Conferences & Expos have drawn over 18,000 owners, operators, fitpros, and aspiring fitness business owners of all types. The next event is the SUCCEED! Virtual Conference & Expo. March 3-5, 2022.
About NPE
Since 2006, NPE has helped over 45,000+ fitness entrepreneurs in 96+ countries grow to the next level. We've been listed 8x on the Inc 500/5000 list of fastest growing companies, and we're a global team based in the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia.
