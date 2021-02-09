MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The National Renal Administrators Association (NRAA) announced a rebrand to reflect the renal healthcare provider association's broad and diverse membership. The rebrand included changing its name to the Renal Healthcare Association, Supporting Dialysis Facilities and Professionals.
Since 1977, when a group of dialysis administrators established a network to exchange information and best practices, the Association's membership has matured to represent an expansive community across the renal health spectrum and include varying facility types.
"We're pleased to have an identity that is more inclusive of our representation across the entire community of those who dedicate their careers to helping people with kidney disease," said Maria Regnier, Renal Healthcare Association President. "With our rebrand, we further affirm our mission to support the entire community and realign ourselves with our strategic vision of being a collaborative, patient-focused association."
This change comes at an essential time for the renal healthcare industry with ongoing changes to regulations, care coordination, and the community's overall evolution.
By realigning the organization to be more inclusive, the change aims to reflect the organization's willingness to learn and grow from all renal stakeholders. Renal Healthcare Association will continue to provide advocacy, education, and community-building to those in renal healthcare professions.
