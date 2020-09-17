In this figure, the top panel shows ACE2-GFP (yellow) expressing cells binding and internalizing QD608-RBD (magenta). In the bottom panel, an inhibitor is added to prevent binding of QD608-RBD to ACE2-GFP, and the presence of ACE2-GFP on the cell surface is strong with little to no QD608-RBD visible. Scientists at NRL and NCATS, published their findings in ACS Nano on their collaboration to develop SARS-CoV-2 nanoparticle probes.