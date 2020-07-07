PARAMUS, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma; President, Tsugio Tanaka), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; President, Shigenobu Maekawa), announced today the launch of NS Support for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and their healthcare providers.
NS Support can be reached by telephone at 833-677-8778, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm ET. Caregivers and healthcare providers can call to learn more information about NS Support and request notifications about product availability and program enrollment.
"Based on our conversations with the DMD community, there is a high demand for assistance with navigating the complicated insurance landscape for DMD patients amenable to exon 53 skipping therapy," said Tsugio Tanaka, President, NS Pharma, Inc. "We want to ensure the smoothest patient experience possible and a rapid journey towards access and treatment. That is why we are launching NS Support now, so we can begin the process of engaging with families who want to learn more about what NS Support can offer."
About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
DMD is a progressive form of muscular dystrophy that occurs primarily in males. DMD causes progressive weakness and loss of skeletal, cardiac, and pulmonary muscles. Early signs of DMD may include delayed ability to sit, stand or walk. There is a progressive loss of mobility, and by adolescence, patients with DMD may require the use of a wheelchair. Cardiac and respiratory muscle problems begin in the teenage years and lead to serious, life-threatening complications.
About NS Pharma, Inc.
NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.
Contact
U.S. Media Contact:
media@nspharma.com