ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nScrypt's research arm, Sciperio, is collaborating with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences' (USU) 4D Bio3 program, The Geneva Foundation, Safi Biosolutions, Advanced Bioprocess Services, and Massachusetts General Hospital to create solutions for future blood supply by making on demand human blood.
Sciperio and Safi Biosolutions were jointly awarded $8.8 Million to fund their contributions to the first year of the program. During the first year, the team expects to create what they call a "Whole blood development roadmap" and Sciperio aims to develop a highly automated rugged bioreactor with multiple sensors for real time feedback and control, which will be built by nScrypt for Sciperio.
According to Dr. Ken Church, who is CEO of both Sciperio and nScrypt:
"How do you manufacture blood at a scale relevant for patient use? We are using several nScrypt SmartPumpTM tool heads to precisely microdispense growth enhancers in the bioreactor, causing cell expansion and differentiation. The bioreactor makes it scalable. There are so many interesting aspects and advantages of biomanufacturing blood, including the ultimate benefit to humanity. Starting with a few cells, our bioreactor will produce billions of cells, a necessary requirement for patient transfusion. We believe this exciting project will one day result in a steady source of safe and affordable on-demand blood made where and when it's needed."
The U.S. Department of Defense, through USU and in partnership with The Geneva Foundation, established the 4D Bio3 On-Demand Blood program to provide military service members access to quality, non-contaminated, fresh blood supplies anywhere in the world. The potential of manufacturing human red blood cells safe for human transfusion on-site, even in an austere location, reduces the need for extensive donor networks and donor blood screening concerns, and streamlines logistics related to processing, long-term storage, and transport of blood. This new program could be the answer to blood shortages on the battlefield, other remote locations, and in hospitals.
nScrypt's SmartPump™ microdispensing tool head eliminates drooling with pico-liter volumetric control and boasts the widest range of materials available for any microdispensing system: more than 10,000 commercially available materials, ranging from a few centipoise (like water) to millions of centipoise (much thicker than peanut butter). The SmartPump™ pen tip has the smallest commercially available diameter, 10 microns.
About nScrypt
Orlando, Florida-based nScrypt designs and manufactures award-winning, next-generation, high-precision microdispensing and 3D Manufacturing equipment and solutions for industrial applications, with unmatched accuracy and flexibility. Serving the printed electronics, electronics packaging, solar cell metallization, communications, printed antenna, life science, chemical/pharmaceutical, defense, space, and 3D printing industries, our equipment and solutions are widely used by the military, academic and research institutes, government agencies and national labs, and private companies. The nScrypt BAT Series Bioprinter, which won the 2003 R&D 100 award, launched to the International Space Station in July 2019. www.nScrypt.com.
About Sciperio
Sciperio challenges the boundaries of traditional scientific disciplines, innovating at the interfaces between mechanical, electrical, chemical, optical, and biological sciences. This transdisciplinary engineering approach enables Sciperio to jump quickly from innovation to product realization. Through two decades of pioneering work for our manufacturing arm, nScrypt, in areas including bioprinting, 3D manufacturing (aka Direct Digital Manufacturing), and printed RF electronics, we seek to promote technology for the betterment of humankind. www.sciperio.com.
