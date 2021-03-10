ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International, a global public health and safety organization, announced today that Kim Onett, Associate Director of Global Supplier Assurance, will lead a special session at the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) 2021 Conference. Onett's presentation at 1:15 p.m. ET on March 24, 2021 will address food auditor development and the selection of performance metrics that drive consistency across the supply chain.
"To realize the expected improvement in auditor performance, certification bodies must examine their current monitoring methods and measures for all technical roles involved in the certification audit delivery process," said Kim Onett, Associate Director of Global Supplier Assurance at NSF International. "I am looking forward to a lively discussion regarding the future of our industry and what is next for food auditing."
Onett's presentation will provide insight on becoming the auditor of tomorrow by highlighting the science, defensibility and continuous improvement of audit services through innovation, hiring, training and calibration. She will also offer perspective on current auditor performance measures and competence, and how they should be reviewed to ensure soft skills capability is being clearly assessed.
NSF International is a leading organization in certification, testing, auditing and regulatory compliance to support food safety worldwide. In addition, NSF International will host a virtual booth during the conference to showcase its services for the food industry.
For more information or media interviews, please contact Allison Gammel at media@nsf.org.
About NSF International
NSF International is an independent, global organization that facilitates the development of standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF International is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.
CONTACT: Allison Gammel
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsf-international-leads-a-special-session-at-global-food-safety-initiative-2021-conference-301244092.html
SOURCE NSF International