CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "stay-at-home" orders are lifting, but COVID-19 remains a part of every aspect of life. How can you stay healthy as you return to work and activities? NSH Bands are one tool that can help.
The purple silicone wrist bands are imprinted with the phrase "NOT SHAKING HANDS" and the acronym "NSH." They were created by Toy Industry Hall of Fame inductee Jeffrey Breslow to help the post-pandemic world end the unhealthy, 2,500-year-old habit of shaking hands.
The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness of how handshaking can transmit germs and disease. As the nation begins to reopen, Americans are returning to a radically changed society. Medical experts, notably Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have emphasized that handshakes should not be part of the "new normal."
As an inventor and toy designer, Breslow created Ants in the Pants, Masterpiece and Guesstures, and has collaborated on hundreds of other toys and games. Global Toy News estimated 85 percent of U.S. homes have at one time owned games and toys created by Breslow and his colleagues. Now, he is working to disband the handshake.
He got the idea for the bands after an awkward moment with a colleague just before the "stay-at-home" orders were in place. "Out of habit, we started to shake hands," says Breslow. "Then, we both realized a handshake was dangerous. I created a colorful wristband to help people navigate our a variety of social and business settings in a healthy and socially comfortable way."
NSH Bands signal, "I'm glad to see you, but I'm Not Shaking Hands." Wearers simply smile and raise a hand as a friendly gesture, letting their NSH Bands communicate their commitment to ensuring mutual safety.
Nineteen percent of the profits from the sale of NSH Bands benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation (1stRCF.org) COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The Foundation is accepting applications from first responders who need financial assistance and temporary housing.
NSH Bands are now available at nshbands.com. Purchase six NSH Bands for $7.95 (shipping included). Packages of 12, 24, 48 and 100 bands are also available.
Photos and video interviews, B-roll and a produced news feature are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bcgz5t2z5fpq75g/AACbk5x39kMjKa37bmcLDp9va?dl=0