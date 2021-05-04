SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NucleusHealth, LLC is pleased to announce that Rand Smith has been recognized as a finalist for San Diego Business Journal's CFO of the Year Award.
Now in its 14th year, the San Diego Business Journal CFO of the Year Awards recognizes contributions to company growth, leadership, and community involvement by top financial executives in the San Diego area. A panel of independent judges, drawn from the region's top financial leaders, selected candidates who overcame unique challenges and stood apart in the ranks of local CFOs.
"2020 was one of the most remarkable on our 25-year history" said Claude Hooton, Chief Executive Officer of NucleusHealth. "We continued to provide patient care throughout the pandemic, sold our technology division to a public company, and completed a management buyout of our external investors. Rand's leadership and attention to detail were critical to these successes and our 19% average annual growth over the past 5 years. It is nice to see this recognized."
About NucleusHealth
NucleusHealth is advancing patient care by facilitating medical image interpretation through the company's award winning StatRad teleradiology service. Founded in 1996, by radiologists for radiologists, the company develops and implements forward-thinking solutions for radiology groups. For more information, call us at +1(858)546-3800, visit us at https://www.nucleushealth.io/, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
