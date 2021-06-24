SAN DIEGO , June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, NucleusHealth, LLC, working with its contracting partner, announces that it was selected from 74 offerors to provide exclusive radiology services to 140 Federal sites across the United States. The solicitation was for Teleradiology Interpretation and Medical Image Management Services. In addition to providing clinical services, NucleusHealth will facilitate image management and study archiving. The award was made on the evaluation basis listed in the Government's solicitation requirements package.
"This was a strong validation of the strength of our clinical team, our scalable operations, and technical platform," said Claude Hooton, Chief Executive Officer of NucleusHealth. "We first began providing these services to facilities managed by the Federal Government in 2016. In order to be selected, the technical and cyber security assessment was the most challenging that we have ever seen. Based on the knowledge and track record that we have with our 500+ sites, which include many of the largest health systems in the U.S., we were able to receive approval from some of the top cybersecurity professionals in the country. We are honored to be selected to continue to provide services with this contract."
Securing the $16.5 million Federal contract is an attestation of NucleusHealth's innovative and scalable services. With over 25 years of expertise, NucleusHealth aims to continue providing excellent patient care through StatRad, an award-winning teleradiology service utilized by hundreds of healthcare facilities across the United States.
About NucleusHealth
NucleusHealth is advancing patient care by facilitating medical image interpretation through the company's award winning StatRad teleradiology service. Founded in 1996, by radiologists for radiologists, the company develops and implements forward-thinking solutions for radiology groups. For more information, call us at +1(858)546-3800, visit us at http://www.nucleushealth.io, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Megumi Barber, NucleusHealth, +1(858)546-3800, mbarber@nucleushealth.io
SOURCE NucleusHealth