NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuesana Health and Wellness has recently opened up their mobile doors to the community of Southwest Florida. Certified as an Autonomous Nurse Practioner, Sabrina Arguelles owns and operates the mobile health concierge business with her husband, Albert Arguelles, a US Army Veteran.
As a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Sabrina has over 20 years of experience combined in customer service and nursing. With health and wellness being more important than ever, Sabrina wanted to be able to create an environment where she could provide in-depth medical advice that could help her clients come to their own informed decision.
"I think it's really important as a medical professional to provide your patients with all of the information in order for them to make the best decision from them. Once they're given all of the information and guidance I provide the best treatment plans available based on their individual needs," said Sabrina Arguelles.
Nuesana's biggest differentiator is the mobile concierge aspect. Sabrina is able to offer patients virtual appointments as well as on-site visits in their home, office or using Nuesana's mobile clinic.
In addition to serving individual patients, Nuesana offers a business program specifically designed to help small businesses offer health benefits at an affordable price. In addition, it will increase employee retention and assist in recruiting top talent. The mobile clinic allows Nuesana to serve businesses on-site to ensure that all employees are healthy while saving time and money
As native Floridians who speak both English and Spanish Fluently, the Arguelles family looks forward to providing quality and convenient care to their SWFL community.
About Nuesana Health and Wellness
Nuesana Health & Wellness provides family medicine via telehealth or in-person concierge appointments through our membership program. We also offer a full range of health and wellness services such as medically supervised weight loss programs, IV infusion, B12 and B Complex vitamin injections, micronutrient and food sensitivity testing, testosterone replacement, erectile dysfunction, and more. Our business program allows companies to offer accessible and affordable healthcare benefits to their employees with a simple and cost-effective solution. Healthcare benefits will increase productivity retention and assist in recruiting top talent. We service Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero, and the surrounding areas.
