MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nura Pain Clinic founder and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Schultz, MD was honored with the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2021 ASIPP Annual Meeting on June 25 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.
The ASIPP Lifetime Achievement award is given to recognize a leader in the field of Interventional Pain Management (IPM). Dr. Schultz was chosen for his lifetime of service to IPM, and his contributions to the advancement of the specialty through his involvement in education programs with ASIPP, including both research and publications in professional journals and books, and his focused energy to eliminate pain and suffering. In presenting the award, it was noted that throughout his career, Dr. Schultz has maintained the highest of professional and ethical standards, enhancing the perception of the specialty to other professionals and to the public.
"The ASIPP Board of Directors unanimously voted for Dr. David Schultz for the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award," said Dr. Laxmaiah Manchikanti, ASIPP Chairman and CEO. "Dr. Schultz has served on the ASIPP Board in many roles, including its president from 2008 to 2009. He has worked tirelessly over the years teaching and researching so that other physicians could practice the specialty of IPM correctly, safely, and ethically. He has also been instrumental in the organizational growth of ASIPP."
In accepting the award, Dr. Schultz said, "I am truly honored to be receiving this award and feel extremely privileged to have worked with so many talented and dedicated physicians and staff at ASIPP over the years to establish and grow the critical field of Interventional Pain Medicine. We have accomplished much since our founding in 1998, with much further to go, and our future looks bright thanks to the tireless efforts of ASIPP. To be recognized in this way by my peers is an honor I will never forget."
Among his accomplishments during his tenure on the ASIPP Board, Dr. Schultz was instrumental in getting the NASPER Act passed in Minnesota. NASPER, the National All Schedules Prescription Electronic Reporting Act, provides physicians a vital information tool that aids in prescribing controlled substances, and also helps identify illicit use and abuse of these drugs.
Dr. Schultz is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist and a well-respected and admired member of the pain medicine community. In addition to founding Nura Pain Clinic (formerly MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) in 1995, he is the founder and principal investigator for the Nura Research Institute. Since 2008 he has served as an adjunct professor for the University of Minnesota, Department of Anesthesiology as well as executive director of the Minnesota Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (MSIPP).
Throughout his career, Dr. Schultz has served as the principal investigator on more than 45 clinical trials. He has authored or co-authored more than a dozen book chapters on subjects related to pain management, published 36 research studies, and contributed to more than two dozen publications, abstracts and poster presentations.
Among his volunteer activities, Dr. Schultz has served as a volunteer anesthesiologist with Obras Sociales del Santo Hermano Pedro, and worked with the Alight (formerly the American Refugee Committee) in the Cambodian Refugee Camp in Chon Buri, Thailand. More recently, during the COVID 19 pandemic, Dr. Schultz was recognized for activating Nura's mobile nursing team to provide free in-home care for high-risk patients with implanted pain pumps who lacked insurance, so those individuals could stay safely at home and still receive the care they needed.
ASIPP is a not-for-profit organization that represents interventional pain physicians across the country. The organization has been growing rapidly since 1998 and has had a substantial impact on the practice and advancement of interventional pain medicine.
The ASIPP annual meeting is the largest meeting in the country for interventional pain physicians and other providers. The meeting offers an extensive practice management session with multiple and intensive coding and compliance lectures for physicians and staff members.
Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD. Today, Nura's multidisciplinary approach includes medication management, physical therapy and behavioral health coordinated with minimally invasive interventional procedures such as nerve blocks, spinal injections, nerve ablation, kyphpoplasty and new interspinous spacer technology for spinal stenosis. For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura offers a full range of implantable pain control options including spinal cord stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery. Nura's mission is to give chronic pain sufferers their lives back.
