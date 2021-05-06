LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, announced today that the NuraLogix™ Anura™ solution has been selected as the winner of the "Best Biometric Sensor Solution" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. This award program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.
Anura™ from NuraLogix™ is a transformative health and wellness app that measures heart rate, breathing, blood pressure, heart rate variability, cardiac workload, stress, BMI, and cardiovascular disease risk, along with other physiological and psychological indexes, in just 30 seconds using a camera on a smart device or PC.
Anura™ is the world's first app that allows for accurate and reliable contactless blood pressure measurement, eliminating the need for costly and inconvenient cuffs or other wearables. These measurements can even be done remotely. The science and research behind the technology allows users and medical professionals to capitalize on Affective AI, the intersection between Affective Computing and Artificial Intelligence, to gain better insights into specific patient biometrics.
"The ability to measure blood pressure and heart rate allows healthcare providers—and others in wellness industries—to monitor important vitals remotely. Especially in a post-COVID world, we see the need for virtual, remote, and contactless solutions on the rise across all sectors," said Marzio Pozzuoli, CEO at NuraLogix™. "We are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough and we continue to improve public awareness of health everywhere."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"NuraLogix™'s science-based innovations and clinical research studies make them trailblazers in the field, enabling users to use a conventional video camera and a cloud-based Affective AI engine to detect and measure a wide variety of human affects," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Anura™ represents a true medical and health technology "breakthrough" and we extend our sincere congratulations for taking home a well-deserved 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award."
With Anura™, measurements are made using NuraLogix™'s patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology. This advanced software has revolutionized the ways to track and measure general wellness metrics and determinants of health risk factors. Fast, accurate, and contactless, TOI™ uses light and the translucency of human skin to capture changes in blood flow using any conventional video camera. This extracted blood flow information is then applied to special computational models and machine learning algorithms to determine and quantify physical and mental health conditions. With the help of machine learning algorithms and Affective AI technology, Anura™ is able to predict measurements with medical-grade accuracy.
Anura™ is currently available on iOS and Android devices but will soon be available on web browsers to enable use with personal computer cameras. As leaders in Affective AI technology, NuraLogix™ holds ten US patents and is continuously innovating and driving new discoveries with global collaboration partners.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About NuraLogix™
Nuralogix™ is a research-based tech company that currently holds multiple patents and has conducted global clinical and research collaborations. Additionally, we have been featured in over 100 international media reports, as well as peer-reviewed papers and publications, including American Heart Association, Frontiers in Psychology, Scientific Reports, Springer Science, and The International Journal of Clinical Practice. Founded in Toronto in 2015, by Marzio Pozzuoli and Dr. Kang Lee, we have raised $20M+ in funds and currently employ 60 staff, ranging from neuroscientists to software engineers. For more information, visit nuralogix.ai.
