Nurses of Cambridge Health Alliance to Hold Press Conference Outside Cambridge Hospital on Wednesday, May 20 at 2 p.m. to Sound the Alarm about Dangerous Conditions that Threaten the Safety of CHA Patients, Staff and Their Families During Pandemic

Nurses delivered a petition to CEO signed by 72 percent of the nurses at the three CHA facilities in Cambridge, Everett and Somerville demanding access to appropriate PPE, occupational presumption and hazard pay as nearly 150 CHA workers have tested positive for COVID-19 - CHA's CEO has refused to meet with the nurses or address any of their concerns The concerns of nurses at CHA represent a growing storm of outrage by nurses across the Commonwealth, as healthcare employers and the State refuse to acknowledge dangerous PPE insufficiencies or take appropriate action to protect the lives of essential workers