NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
NURSING.com is one of a select few Honorable Mentions in the Education category. The company is on a mission to end the nursing shortage through a supplemental learning platform focused on learner equity targeted specifically at those students with learning differences who struggle most with traditional classroom education. They provide equitable education via the proprietary pedagogy which leverages edtech advancements and leading learner equity theories – all delivered by practicing experts.
NURSING.com has seen rapid growth since their launch in 2018 with over 40% yearly user growth.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
"The United States is facing an expected workforce shortage of 569,700 nurses by 2024," says Jon Haws RN, a nurse himself and CEO of NURSING.com. "Current efforts to reduce this shortage are disjointed and have done little to reduce the problem. We believe by providing equitable education while leveraging advancements in edtech can eliminate the nursing shortage."
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
