NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nursing education market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 45.97 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Azusa Pacific University (US), Columbia University (US), Duke University (US), Emory University (US), Johns Hopkins University (US), New York University (US), Rush University (US), University of California (US), University of Maryland School of Nursing (US), and University of Pennsylvania (US).
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the nursing education market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the shortage of skilled nurses as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The nursing education market in the US is segmented by end-user (hospitals and home healthcare services) and type (graduate courses and postgraduate courses). The growing popularity of wearable devices will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The nursing education market in US covers the following areas:
Nursing Education Market in US Sizing
Nursing Education Market in US Forecast
Nursing Education Market in US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Azusa Pacific University
- Columbia University
- Duke University
- Emory University
- Johns Hopkins University
- New York University
- Rush University
- University of California
- University of Maryland School of Nursing
- University of Pennsylvania
