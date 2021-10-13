GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To promote the wellbeing of its residents, Brookview, a Villa Center, recently hosted a petting zoo event that provided opportunities for residents to hold and feed a variety of animals. Animal interaction may offer both emotional and physiological benefits to older adults in long-term care residences.
According to a study of animal-assisted activity among older adults in the journal Geriatric Nursing, animal interaction can reduce anxiety and loneliness in older adults. As little as 12 minutes of animal interaction may also improve lung and heart health by lowering blood pressure and reducing the release of epinephrine, which increases heart rate and can cause anxiety, according to a study by A. Gawlinski and N. Steers at UCLA Health.
"The animals make a huge difference," said Beth Sharpe, Director of Life Enrichment. "You can see the positive benefit that animal interaction has on the residents' moods."
Their new four-legged (and no-legged) friends came in many shapes and sizes, including turtles, a snake, a hedgehog, a chinchilla, lizards, and a rabbit. Beth shared that even residents who normally don't participate in activities get excited when animals come to visit their center.
Sharpe observes, "Whenever we host an interactive event with animals, the residents immediately want to know when the animals will be back!"
