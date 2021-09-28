SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurx, the largest digital medical practice with a focus on women's health, today announced the launch of the Nurx Birth Control and Sexual Health Knowledge Skill for Alexa, now available on Amazon.com, to help patients remember to take their birth control pills at the correct time and easily get answers to common reproductive health questions. The leading female-focused telehealth provider, Nurx delivers personalized, expert care to more than 500,000 people on a monthly basis across the country.
The Nurx skill for Amazon Alexa will remind patients to take their birth control pill at the daily time of the patient's choosing, supporting medication adherence and helping to prevent unplanned pregnancies. When used perfectly, meaning taken every day as prescribed, the birth control pill is 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. But in reality, due in part to missed doses, birth control pills are about 91% effective, meaning that 9 out of 100 people using the pill get pregnant each year.
"Our medical team hears almost daily from patients who have forgotten to take one or more pills and are concerned about pregnancy, and in some cases, we need to prescribe emergency contraception for them," said Jennifer Peña, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Nurx. "We want to give people on the pill new ways to remember and stay on top of their health."
In addition to pill reminders, the Nurx skill will answer patients' most common questions about birth control and sexual health. The free skill does not require a Nurx account, and can be activated by saying, "Alexa, launch Nurx" to any Alexa-enabled device or by visiting the Skills Store in the Alexa app. Once enabled, users can give commands like "Alexa, ask Nurx to remind me to take my birth control at 9 AM" or "Alexa, ask Nurx how the birth control pill works."
"The Nurx mission has always been to leverage technology to empower patients to be in control of their health," said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. "The capabilities of Amazon Alexa provide an exciting new way for us to reach patients where they are, to communicate vital reminders and information about their health and healthcare."
As the leading specialty telehealth provider for women 18-50+, Nurx offers comprehensive birth control options, including the pill, patch, ring, and shot. Nurx bills insurance if the patient has it and offers birth control pills for as little as $15 per month for those without insurance.
Nurx recently introduced prescription skincare services including treatment for acne, rosacea and sun-related aging, provides personalized treatment for migraines, and offers a range of sexual health care, including home testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, treatment for oral and genital herpes, home HPV testing as a Pap smear alternative for women 30 and older, and PrEP, a daily pill that is up to 99 percent effective at ensuring HIV-negative people stay HIV-negative.
Nurx is available to 90 percent of the U.S. population. The states where Nurx is available include Alabama, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
About Nurx
Nurx is the leading female-focused digital healthcare company providing convenient, affordable, and personalized care for women's health needs. By reimagining the healthcare experience, Nurx offers patients transparent pricing and judgment-free care whenever and wherever works best for them. We believe everyone should have the freedom to live well and be in charge of their healthcare decisions, regardless of their circumstances. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.
