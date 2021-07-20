SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurx, the largest digital practice for women's health, announced today it is expanding its services to offer urgent access to the morning-after pill, with prioritized medical consultations 7 days per week and overnight shipping. This marks the launch of Nurx Now, the company's new urgent care service, which will expand soon to offer additional solutions for immediate health needs.
Nurx already provides specialized ongoing care, with online medical consultations and medication delivery. The leading telehealth provider for women 18 to 50+, Nurx delivers personalized care to more than 500,000 patients by connecting them with medical providers online to conveniently and affordably meet health needs including birth control, migraine treatment, prescription skincare, STI home testing and treatment, herpes treatment, HIV prevention and more.
By meeting the demand for urgent emergency contraception through access to medical providers 7 days a week and overnight shipping, Nurx is breaking down barriers to sensitive health needs and offering comprehensive care," said Varsha Rao, CEO of Nurx. "Our patients who trust Nurx with their ongoing medical needs are also seeking urgent solutions and Nurx Now will provide that, first in emergency contraception with other urgent care options to follow."
Nurx has already prescribed emergency contraception to more than 60,000 patients but with Nurx Now, patients will be able to get their urgently needed emergency contraception delivered directly to their door with expedited shipping.
"While the morning-after pill is available over-the-counter as Plan B One-Step and its generics, some pharmacies don't stock it and not every woman is comfortable buying it in person," says Jennifer Peña, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Nurx. "By offering emergency contraception with expedited shipping, Nurx makes this valuable pregnancy prevention tool more accessible and continues our commitment to destigmatizing personal health needs."
Nurx offers both New Day (generic Plan B One-Step®) and prescription-ony Ella®, with urgent overnight shipping for Ella® because it works up to five days after sex. Patients can use insurance to pay for the medication, often for a $0 copay, and it costs $20 for New Day or $45 for Ella® without insurance. Nurx charges $15 for a medical consultation, which covers unlimited access to the medical team so patients can ask questions and may include counseling the patient about selecting a reliable birth control method to prevent the need for urgent emergency contraception in the future. Overnight shipping of Ella® is $15, and regular shipping of both Ella® and New Day is free, for patients who want emergency contraception to have on hand.
By eliminating many of the traditional access barriers to healthcare and efficiently and affordably delivering patient-centered care, Nurx has experienced unprecedented growth and loyalty over the past year. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue comes from recurring subscriptions, and Nurx has expanded rapidly to new services over the past year including migraine treatment, prescription skincare for acne, anti-aging and rosacea, and home COVID-19 testing. Nurx has seen exceptionally high retention of new patients acquired at the start of the pandemic, and retention of more than 80% for people who use the company for more than one service — showing telemedicine is here to stay and Nurx is leading the way.
Nurx is available to 90 percent of the U.S. population. Nurx currently available in the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
About Nurx
Nurx is the leading female-focused digital healthcare company providing convenient, affordable, and personalized care for women's health needs. By reimagining the healthcare experience, Nurx offers patients transparent pricing and judgment-free care whenever and wherever works best for them. We believe everyone should have the freedom to live well and be in charge of their healthcare decisions, regardless of their circumstances. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.
