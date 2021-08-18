SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurx, the largest digital practice for women's health, announced today its support of two athletes who competed in the 2021 Olympics, to showcase that convenient access to health needs including contraception is crucial to helping women achieve their goals.
Olympic runner Kendall Ellis, who took home a gold as part of the U.S. women's 1600m relay and earned a bronze in the 1600m mixed relay, and Olympic fencer Jackie Dubrovich both received access to healthcare from the Nurx medical team as well as financial grants to assist with their competition-related expenses.
"As an elite athlete who is constantly traveling all over the world, I appreciate the ability to get my healthcare needs handled from anywhere," says Kendall Ellis. "When I'm not able to get to my primary doctor, having convenient access to medical experts through an easy to use app is crucial and allows me to feel comfortable and at home, even if I'm miles away."
"As an athlete that is always on the go, it is important to me to have easily accessible healthcare available at my fingertips. I don't want to be worrying about refilling birth control prescriptions while preparing to leave for an international competition," said Jackie Dubrovich, a fencing champ who competed in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. "For me, Nurx has been instrumental in easing the stress that comes with fulfilling my basic healthcare needs."
Combination birth control, which contains both estrogen and progestin, usually results in lighter, shorter periods and reduced menstrual symptoms such as cramps and PMS. Most forms of combination birth control can be used to skip periods, which can be useful for athletes competing in high-stakes competitions.
"The ability to quickly and conveniently access birth control and other essential medications, tests and care supports people striving for their personal best, whether they are top athletes or women accomplishing feats that don't make headlines," said Varsha Rao, CEO of Nurx.
Nurx provides specialized ongoing care, with online medical consultations and medication delivery. The leading telehealth provider for women 18 to 50+, Nurx delivers personalized care to more than 500,000 patients by connecting them with medical providers online to conveniently and affordably meet health needs including birth control, migraine treatment, prescription skincare, STI home testing and treatment, herpes treatment, HIV prevention and more.
By eliminating many of the traditional access barriers to healthcare and efficiently and affordably delivering patient-centered care, Nurx has experienced unprecedented growth and loyalty over the past year. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue comes from recurring subscriptions, and Nurx has expanded rapidly to new services over the past year including migraine treatment, prescription skincare for acne, anti-aging and rosacea, and home COVID-19 testing. Nurx has seen exceptionally high retention of new patients acquired at the start of the pandemic, and retention of more than 80% for people who use the company for more than one service — showing telemedicine is here to stay and Nurx is leading the way.
Nurx is available to 90 percent of the U.S. population. Nurx currently available in the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
About Nurx
Nurx is the leading female-focused digital healthcare company providing convenient, affordable, and personalized care for women's health needs. By reimagining the healthcare experience, Nurx offers patients transparent pricing and judgment-free care whenever and wherever works best for them. We believe everyone should have the freedom to live well and be in charge of their healthcare decisions, regardless of their circumstances. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.
