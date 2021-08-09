BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston-based Nutrimedy, a digital health companion for nutrition support, has announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a feasibility study in conjunction with the University of Kansas Medical Center to evaluate usability of the Nutrimedy digital health companion solution by individuals with heart failure that are remotely monitored with a device programmed with the Boston Scientific HeartLogic™ Heart Failure (HF) Diagnostic.
The study will assess the ability to gather patient dietary intake through Nutrimedy as well as evaluate sensor data from the HeartLogic HF Diagnostic compared to dietary intake. Each participant will also receive virtual consultations from a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist during the study. All participants will be enrolled from a single clinic and the study is estimated to take four to six months total.
Heart failure affects around 6.5 million people in the U.S. and is expected to climb to 8 million by 2030. Most heart failure patients have one or more chronic conditions, such as atrial fibrillation, coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes or chronic kidney disease.
"We have known for quite some time that diet and nutrition are critically important aspects of patient health, and this couldn't be more relevant than it is for patients suffering from heart failure," said Andrew J. Sauer, M.D., Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center. "Combining heart failure diagnostic data with the expertise of professionals at Nutrimedy puts the power of technology literally at the patient's fingertips. We are excited about how this can improve patient outcomes as we continue to innovate best practices for caring for people with this terrible disease."
"Even though heart failure ranks in the top five conditions that drive hospitalizations, with 30-day readmission estimates of nearly 25 percent, clinical nutrition care is extremely limited due to a lack of reimbursement. Heart failure patients also face many health disparities and are managing multiple other comorbidities, which further increases the complexity of managing the disease," explained Karolina Starczak, Nutrimedy's CEO.
Nutrition interventions can target diuresis and preventing vasoconstriction, but may also contribute to improved cardiac function and can address medication associated with micronutrient deficiencies, inadequate intake of nutrients, malnutrition, and physiological changes to nutrient utilization. However, it is common for the nutrition picture to get oversimplified for patients with heart failure, where most recommendations focus solely on sodium and fluid intake. There is an opportunity for dietary modifications and nutrition interventions to be an adjuvant to medications to improve outcomes for patients with heart failure and reduce the need for multiple hospitalizations.
Nutrimedy's Chief Clinical Officer, Mallory Franklin says, "Our mission is to provide access to medical nutrition therapy for patients managing high risk chronic conditions. This is especially important for patients with heart failure where one meal could mean readmission or hospitalization. We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Sauer at University of Kansas Medical Center to explore the relationship between diet and cardiac function to ultimately drive changes in care that include nutrition support for all patients with heart failure."
