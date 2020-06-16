NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NutriSuits, a new nutritionist-led, no-added-sugar supplement brand, launches its debut product Losers' Chews, a chewable that combines prebiotics and probiotics with vitamin D3. Losers' Chews' unique balance of strains boosts long-term gut health, supports weight loss, and enhances immune response.
Co-Founder of NutriSuits, Sophie Anson, meticulously formulated Losers' Chews after 20 years as a professional nutritionist and founder of EatStrong. Anson noticed the market lacked a chewable supplement without added sugar that combined both prebiotics and probiotics in one convenient tablet. Losers' Chews is just that - a no-added-sugar chewable supplement that anyone can take on-the-go. The easy-to-take chewable form helps those facing pill fatigue or difficulty taking pills.
"I always recommend my clients start a regime of probiotic supplements, as well as supplement with vitamin D, but I could not find a sugar-free brand that wasn't sweetened with maltitol. Even in low doses, maltitol can lead to severe digestive upset. That's why I created Losers' Chews, to deliver what I believed was missing," said Sophie Anson, co-founder of NutriSuits. "As someone who has struggled with my weight in the past, I can attest to the benefits of a probiotic supplement. Losers' Chews is a chewable probiotic packed with enough microbes to make a difference - plus prebiotics to nurture their proliferation in the gut. Finally, vitamin D3 helps support your immune system and has been shown to boost fat loss."
Each chewable includes over 20 billion Colony Forming Units (CFUs) to nurture a healthy microbiome. The no-added-sugar chewable supplement is sweetened with gut-friendly stevia and xylitol and doesn't require refrigeration, for added convenience.
Individuals following a keto, diabetic, or low-carbohydrate diet can confidently take Losers' Chews knowing it will aid weight management. With 15 different strains of prebiotics and probiotics, Losers' Chews provides the following benefits:
- Promotes healthy weight management: Lactobacillus rhamnosus is a key ingredient that has proven to promote weight loss in women, according to a 2014 study by British Journal of Nutrition. Probiotic-induced weight loss is associated with significant reductions in fat mass and increased circulating leptin concentrations, which is the hormone responsible for satiety.
- Immune support: Vitamin D is produced by the body in response to sunlight and is often lauded for its health benefits. It is crucial for the activation of immune system defenses and has both anti-inflammatory and immunoregulatory properties. Vitamin D is known to enhance the function of immune cells, protecting your body against pathogens.
- Supports digestion and gut balance: The prebiotics and probiotics included in Losers' Chews aid in balancing your microbiome. This helps reduce or eliminate bloat.
- Stay energized for longer: Healthy gut flora synthesize the production of vitamins that support energy production.
- Mood Booster: The gastrointestinal tract has its own nervous system, known as the enteric nervous system. This complex system has 200 million neurons and is able to make decisions in the body without first checking in with the brain. A healthy gut directly and positively affects mood.
Made in the USA, Losers' Chews is the debut product from the new supplement brand. NutriSuits was conceived by Sophie Anson to develop a line of effective, no-added-sugar supplements with the busy consumer in mind. The NutriSuits team believes health is a journey and is committed to providing customers quality products and friendly nutritional guidance along the way.
