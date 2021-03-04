BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nutrition digital health startup, Nutrimedy, has announced their collaboration with CancerCompass, the first high-touch oncology platform designed to inform and empower consumers, cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers interacting with any aspect of the cancer ecosystem, from prevention to survivorship to end of life care.
Nutrimedy CEO Karolina Starczak says, "CancerCompass is truly taking an innovative approach towards cancer care by focusing on the many challenges faced by people who are concerned with or facing cancer, including access to expert nutrition care. Approximately 75 percent of cancer centers across the country do not have a registered dietitian on staff, but through our collaboration individuals and their families can get the guidance and support they need in the comfort of their own home."
The collaboration enables a virtual connection with registered dietitians through Nutrimedy's telehealth capability and national network of registered dietitians, including a set of dietitians with advanced training in oncology nutrition. Consistent with the increased adoption of telehealth, Nutrimedy's platform allows individuals to have the option to engage remotely and receive the appropriate evaluation and recommendations to support their wellness and prevention efforts or to support nutritional goals while living with a cancer diagnosis. Many cancers and treatments may cause gastrointestinal issues that affect appetite and the ability to maintain a healthy weight. Nutritional support is designed to help prevent and/or manage cancer-related side effects so individuals are better able to avoid delays or interruptions in their treatment regimen. Nutrimedy's program provides virtual access to a registered dietitian, providing one-on-one nutritional guidance before, during or after cancer treatment.
Nutrimedy's Chief Clinical Officer, Mallory Franklin says, "Cancer-related malnutrition affects up to 80% of people with cancer and is the direct cause of death in as many as 40% of such individuals. Providing clinical nutrition care through telehealth increases access for those concerned about or living with cancer, particularly for those who otherwise would not be able to work with a dietitian. We are thrilled to be working with CancerCompass to provide an innovative way for people looking for nutrition support to receive the care they need through Nutrimedy's digital health platform and network of registered dietitians."
"At CancerCompass, we believe that cancer is personal, and that treatment options and journeys should be individualized to align with each person's needs and preferences," stated Lisa Keane, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of CancerCompass. "Our collaboration with Nutrimedy aligns with our mission to empower consumers, cancer patients, and caregivers whether they are trying to prevent cancer, are concerned about cancer, are living with cancer, or are supporting a loved one's cancer journey."
About CancerCompass
CancerCompass is the first direct-to-consumer oncology platform to inform and empower consumers, cancer patients, and caregivers through every step of their cancer journey, from prevention and wellness to diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and end of life care. CancerCompass is a trusted resource, matching people to the right information, services, and care, based on their individual needs and preferences. For more information, please call (844) 4MY-HLTH or visit http://www.cancercompass.com.
About Nutrimedy
Nutrimedy is a digital health company focused on the next generation of evidence-based clinical nutrition care to provide real-time at-point recommendations and decision-making assistance to patients using a virtual model. Nutrimedy provides longitudinal support and guidance for over 50 conditions through built-in video appointments with registered dietitians, secure messaging, file sharing, educational content, customizable trackers and AI-enabled photo food logging. To find out more visit http://www.nutrimedy.com
Media Contact
Cori Hooker, Nutrimedy, Inc., +1 857-529-8129, cori_hooker@nutrimedy.com
SOURCE Nutrimedy, Inc.