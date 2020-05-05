SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the expansion of its Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) implant portfolio with the commercial launch of the Modulus® XLIF® Dual Sided Plate, and the receipt of 510(k) clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Modulus ALIF and Cohere® TLIF-O.
"With these new offerings, NuVasive strengthens its AMS portfolio to equip surgeons with best-in-class technology for a variety of thoracolumbar procedures," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "NuVasive's continued R&D initiatives underscore the Company's commitment to expand within key procedural spine segments and deliver differentiated technology to support better patient outcomes."
The NuVasive AMS implant portfolio consists of proprietary surface and structural technologies to enhance the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of surgical materials used in spine procedures. Adhering to the core principles of surface, structure and imaging, NuVasive's Modulus and Cohere implants are designed for fusion, combining the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of titanium and PEEK, respectively.
The NuVasive Modulus XLIF Dual Sided Plate is a low-profile, anti-migration plate that allows for two points of fixation in eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) surgeries. This implant builds upon NuVasive's Modulus XLIF plate portfolio, providing individualized solutions at the discretion of the surgeon, particularly in multi-stage procedures or in the event of anterior longitudinal ligament release. Additionally, simplified instrumentation allows surgeons to place the plate before or after insertion of the Modulus XLIF implant.
"Since using the Modulus XLIF implant, I have seen extremely favorable clinical results with my patients," said Mark Wang, orthopedic spine surgeon at Spine Institute of Arizona. "Now, with the dual sided plate, I can use Modulus XLIF and add a plate when the patient and pathologic features call for it. NuVasive's comprehensive portfolio equips me with the appropriate tools to meet the needs of my patients."
Further rounding out the Modulus implant portfolio, NuVasive recently received 510(k) clearance of Modulus ALIF, a porous titanium implant engineered for the anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedure. Modulus ALIF is a low-profile implant designed for use in both supine and lateral ALIF (XALIF)—a key component of the X360® system—and is the Company's first AMS offering for the ALIF market. Additionally, the Company received 510(k) clearance of Cohere TLIF-O, a porous PEEK implant engineered for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure. Cohere TLIF-O includes NuVasive's single-step insert and rotate technique as well as a lordotic design feature in the oblique plane, allowing surgeons to restore sagittal alignment of the spine while avoiding the introduction of an undesired coronal misalignment.
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.
