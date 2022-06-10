Nuvia Dental Implant Center announces a new location that will bring Permanent Teeth In 24 Hours to residents of Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Nuvia Dental Implant Centers announced that they are opening a new location in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15th 2022. Nuvia MSO, the administrative support team that serves all Nuvia Dental Implant Centers, announced that they are excited to be working with Oral Surgeon Dr. Blair Alexander Isom D.D.S. (Doctor of Dental Surgery). Dr. Isom will be spearheading the Las Vegas location, providing permanent teeth in 24 hours to members of his community.
Born and raised in Las Vegas, Dr. Isom is an integral member of the community. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2006 continuing on to complete a residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from 2009-2013. He has placed around 10,000 implants in his 12 years of experience as a dental implant surgeon.
With more and more patients flying in from around the country to receive treatment from a Nuvia Dental Implant Center, Nuvia is excited about the Las Vegas location. With the experience that Dr. Isom brings Nuvia suspects their Las Vegas location will be a popular destination for local residents as well as for their travel patients.
Why do people travel to Nuvia for dental implants?
- Nuvia dental implant centers offer permanent teeth in 24-hours. Instead of creating a temporary set of teeth using an all acrylic denture to place on the implants after surgery, Nuvia delivers a permanent set of prosthetic teeth that are custom-milled from a digital scan of the patient's mouth just 24-hours after the implant surgery. To learn more about how this process differs from the traditional "Teeth-in-a-day" method of dental implants, and how it can potentially cut down on the total amount of appointments needed, click here.
Where can I find the information for the new center?
- Name: Nuvia Dental Implant Center
- Address: 6780 S Fort Apache Road, STE 130, Las Vegas, NV 89148
- Phone Number: (725) 235-9301
- https://www.nuviasmiles.com/locations/nuvia-dental-implant-center-las-vegas
About Nuvia Dental Implant Center:
Nuvia Dental Implant Center is a patient-oriented dental implant provider, focused on giving patients an amazing experience. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nuvia currently has centers in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. Visit Nuvia's website to learn more about their permanent teeth in 24 hours, and how dental implants can help change your life for the better.
Each Nuvia Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by licensed dental professionals, and has a business affiliation with Nuvia MSO, LLC - a management company that provides non-clinical support services to each center such as the publishing of this material. All images of patients in this article are actual Nuvia patients and my have been compensated for time.
Media Contact
Harrison, Nuvia Dental Implant Center, 1 866-366-8777, harrison@nuviasmiles.com
SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center