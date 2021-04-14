ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nView Health, the premier provider of evidence-based behavioral health solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of a series of new products to comprehensively address a series of mental health disorders specific to Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). nView's OCD measurements include:
1) Y-BOCS (Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale) versions I and II
2) CY-BOCS (Children's Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale)
3) FOCI (Florida Obsessive Compulsive Index)
4) C-FOCI (Children's Florida Obsessive Compulsive Index)
5) BBDQ (Body Dysmorphic Disorder Questionnaire)
6) BABS (Brown Assessment of Beliefs Scale)
"The addition of these world-renowned proprietary solutions is exciting and timely given the escalating global mental health crisis," said Dr. Thomas Young, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at nView Health. "This is another large step forward for nView as we grow our digital platform of the world's leading behavioral health assessment technologies and make these solutions widely available to our research and healthcare provider customers around the world."
Under the new license agreements, nView is the exclusive worldwide provider for these OCD measurements as well as the worldwide exclusive owner and provider of the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (the M.I.N.I.), the M.I.N.I KID for Children and Adolescents, and the entire portfolio of Sheehan Technology.
According to Jim Szyperski, Chief Executive Officer at nView Health: "One of our primary goals as a company is to work with the authors of behavioral health technologies and create a safe place for them to commercialize their intellectual property. There are many around the world who mistakenly believe that these copyrighted instruments are in the public domain and therefore free to use and redistribute. That premise is untrue, and nView is taking steps to safeguard such intellectual property. Anyone interested in using the OCD measurements or other exclusive nView assessment tools should reach out via our website, nview.com, to learn more about nView solutions and licensing."
About nView Health
nView Health is the premier provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals around the world to help them identify, treat, and monitor mental health disorders, a critical requirement for measurement-based care. nView is the worldwide exclusive licensee as well as an owner for a broad array of behavioral health screening solutions, structured interviews, and post-diagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, please visit nview.com or follow nView on LinkedIn or Twitter.
