ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nView Health, the premier provider of evidence-based behavioral health solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its Clinical Advisory and Governance Board comprised of behavioral health experts to provide ongoing guidance and review of the Company's software solutions and development.
The initial Clinical Advisory and Governance Board includes:
- Dr. Josh Spitalnick, Clinical Director and Owner of Anxiety Specialists of Atlanta
- Dr. Wayne Goodman, Professor and Chair, Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine
- Dr. Eric Storch, Vice Chair and Head of Psychology, Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine
- Dr. Katharine Phillips, Professor of Psychiatry, DeWitt Wallace Senior Scholar, and Residency Research Director at Weill Cornell Medical College and Attending Psychiatrist at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City
According to Dr. Thomas Young, founder and Chief Medical Officer at nView, "having the opportunity to work with this extraordinary team of behavioral health professionals is both an honor and a significant clinical advancement for our company. nView has experienced exponential growth over the past two years in direct response to an escalating global mental health crisis further accelerated by the pandemic," Dr. Young continued. "This renowned team of mental health professionals will provide continued scientific support for the company's products and ensure nView's current and future behavioral health assessment solutions better serve our clinical research and healthcare provider customers as they strive to meet the global challenges in mental healthcare."
The Clinical Advisory and Governance Board will help nView maintain the highest standards of excellence in peer review and provide governance over the nView product suite, which includes the world's premier mental health screeners, structured interviews, and severity measurements for suicide, major depressive disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and body dysmorphia.
"This extraordinary team of psychiatrists and psychologists is an integral part of our core company mission to change for the better the way in which mental health disorders are identified, treated, and monitored around the world," said Jim Szyperski, Chief Executive Officer at nView.
Dr. Spitalnick, Clinical Director and Owner of Anxiety Specialists of Atlanta, commented: "nView is rooted in providing evidence-based technologies that support healthcare professionals globally in both clinical research and in clinical practice," Dr. Spitalnick said. "I applaud the passion and commitment of Tom and the nView team to improve the state of mental health through fast, accurate, and well documented solutions that enable physicians and clinicians in all specialties to meet and exceed the requirements of measurement-based care in behavioral health. I am delighted and energized to be part of their mission."
nView Health is the premier provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals around the world to help them identify, treat, and monitor mental health disorders, a critical requirement for measurement-based care. nView is the worldwide exclusive licensee as well as an owner for a broad array of behavioral health screening solutions, structured interviews, and post-diagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, please visit nview.com or follow nView on LinkedIn or Twitter.
