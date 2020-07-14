NORWELL, Mass., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NVNA and Hospice, a non-profit home health care and hospice agency serving 27 communities on the South Shore, today announced it has earned the SHPBest™ "Superior Performer" Patient Satisfaction Award from Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) for the 2019 calendar year. The award recognizes organizations that have achieved an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients.
The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,000 home health providers.
NVNA and Hospice is now a two-time recipient of the SHPBest™ awards. For the 2018 calendar year, it took home the SHPBest™ Home Health Patient Satisfaction Award.
"A patient satisfaction award is the highest form of recognition," said Renee McInnes, RN, CEO of NVNA and Hospice. "Our mission has always been to provide quality home health and hospice care to our community, and this award is not only a reflection of that commitment, but a testament to the incredible team we have on staff. Over the last century, we have elevated the standard of care for patients with complex health needs and individuals who are terminally ill."
To learn more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists, visit www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.
About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP)
Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, physician groups and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. In business since 1996, SHP has built deep expertise and a strong reputation to help organizations nationwide raise the bar for patient care.
About NVNA and Hospice
NVNA and Hospice is an independent non-profit providing the full continuum of care – from home health and palliative, to hospice and private pay services (NVNA WORKS) – to patients and families in 27 communities on Massachusetts' South Shore. It also owns and operates the Pat Roche Hospice Home, a beautiful 12-bed hospice home in Hingham. To learn more visit www.nvna.org or call (781) 659-2342.
