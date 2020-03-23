GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat the lack of availability of tests, NxGen MDx announces the immediate launch and availability of their COVID-19 test.
The rise in U.S. cases of COVID-19, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, has concerned health officials and spurred calls from lawmakers for action to expand testing capacity to slow its spread.
"Like the CDC-built kits, ours will be conducted on QuantStudio qPCR instrumentation and will be able to process 2000 samples per day with tests being resulted in 24-48 hours," said Dr. Jacqueline Peacock, Director of Laboratory Operations.
The test will help meet a major U.S. shortfall of diagnostic capabilities that has severely limited the nation's ability to track the spread of the outbreak.
"COVID-19 is a global challenge and we are committed to providing people on the frontlines of this pandemic with critical tests to help ensure proper care," said Alan Mack, CEO of NxGen MDx.
To ensure providers can give their patients the most comprehensive diagnostic results, NxGen MDx is also working to validate a 40+ respiratory pathogen panel to identify the cause of respiratory symptoms in a single test. This test is slated for launch in July 2020.
About NxGen MDx
NxGen MDx LLC is a leading women's health company delivering highly accurate and precise genetic testing. NxGen MDx's history of whole-gene sequencing combined with advanced technology allows us to provide accessible, high-quality testing options to families as they plan for the future. NxGen MDx employs state-of-the-art technology, including rapid molecular diagnostics for infectious disease and genetic screening technology that examines the entire gene rather than parts of the gene, giving women and families a comprehensive assessment of their health. NxGen MDx is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.nxgenmdx.com.
