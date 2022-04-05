Now available in HHAeXchange Partner Connect, NY Best Medical Care allows HCBS providers to improve workflow efficiency and streamline operations
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NY Best Medical Care, PC, a leader in homecare industry compliance and HR programs, announced today that it has successfully launched their integration with the HHAeXchange platform through the HHAeXchange Partner Connect program. Partner Connect is an exclusive partner community that provides HHAeXchange customers with direct integrations to industry-leading solutions that streamline homecare agency operations and improve caregiver satisfaction.
"NY Best Medical uses new age technology and logistics to service the home care industry with a personalized innovative approach that has a proven success rate," said Anatoliy Binshteyn, CEO of NY Best Medical Care. "Integration with HHAeXchange will help remove HR and compliance obstacles with an automated process at your fingertips."
HHAeXchange Partners are a select group of solution providers that have proven experience building innovative software solutions for home and community-based services (HCBS). NY Best Medical Care is available to HHAeXchange customers today via Partner Connect, allowing for a seamless integration.
"From day one, it has been our goal to simplify all aspects of homecare management for our customers," said Stephen Vaccaro, President of HHAeXchange. "We're thrilled about the addition of NY Best Medical to our Partner Connect program, as it offers HHAeXchange users direct access to a top-tier HR and compliance solution."
NY Best Medical Care, PC will manage agency employees' physicals and compliance programs. Agencies will receive a customized plan developed by NY Best Medical's experienced compliance consultants to help meet their agency's organizational requirements. Additionally, agencies will be able to choose which services best suit the needs of their organization.
For more information on the HHAeXchange Partner Connect program and to learn more about NY Best Medical Care solutions, visit https://hhaexchange.com/nybestmedicalcare-partner/
About NY Best Medical Care, PC:
NY Best Medical Care, PC, is an accredited private medical practice providing quality care for a wide variety of home care agency needs. Our services range from employment physical exams, vaccinations (such as TB and MMR boosters), to drug testing and telehealth services, HR maintenance, and compliance, as well as being the glue that keeps it all running smoothly for your organization.
About HHAeXchange:
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
