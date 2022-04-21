Cure Staffing Inc., a health care staffing and recruiting company, has been awarded a six-year, $30 million contract by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) to provide hiring services for temporary medical support staff within the department. This is the first direct award to a staffing agency from the DOHMH.
As part of this contract, Cure will provide the DOHMH with reliable, professional and appropriately skilled medical support personnel for routine assignments and public health emergencies or other designated emergency assignments on an as-needed basis.
Cure Staffing Inc. is a leader in supplemental health care staffing and workforce solutions and is a certified Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE). Founder Mary Cordo has an extensive background in building infrastructures from the ground up. She opened Cure Staffing, a boutique staffing firm, in 2007. In 2015, she expanded as Cure, The Executive Edge, adding services including executive search recruiting and management consulting.
Working together with her team of search experts, Cordo has been a go-to resource for mass vaccination sites, integrated delivery systems, community-based medical centers, FQHCs, specialized hospitals, home care services, ambulatory centers, physician groups and other health care service providers.
The Covid-19 pandemic catapulted Cure into a pool of employers desperate for assistance—and Cure met the challenge. Over the last two years, Cure worked closely with major New York City employers to meet the health care staffing challenges of the pandemic.
"We have been provided with opportunities we thought unimaginable a few years ago," says Mary Cordo, Cure's president and CEO. "It is a big accomplishment to be recognized in the staffing industry, to be awarded multi-million dollar contracts, to work with high-profile clients, and to provide access to frontline support during unprecedented times."
