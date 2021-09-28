NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now Broadway is finally coming back to life! And Dr. Stuart Mogul is ready to once again use his medical expertise to support the health of these talented performers. Broadway theater greatly contributes to New York City's economy and provides a huge number of local jobs. At his successful practice, located at 1111 Park Avenue Suite 1B in New York, NY, Stuart Mogul DPM, FACFAS, has been providing relief for foot or ankle pain with conservative or minimally invasive cutting-edge treatment options for Broadway performers for over 25 years. As one of the top-rated foot surgeons in Manhattan, dancers on and off-Broadway rely on the expertise of Dr. Mogul to get them back on their feet again doing what they love. Dr. Mogul offers treatment for many types of foot and ankle issues including bunions, hammertoes, fractures, flat foot/flat feet, corns, neuromas and sports injuries. He strives to provide patients with the most advanced foot surgery procedures that are minimally invasive and have an easy and short recovery, with results that are second to none.
"Mobility and stability of the feet and ankles are vital for the physically demanding job that is required of Broadway performers. When there is an injury or problem, getting an accurate diagnosis and immediate care is crucial so they can return to the stage quickly, especially now after it being shut down for so long," says Dr. Stuart Mogul
More about Dr. Stuart Mogul:
Dr. Stuart Mogul is a diplomate of The American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Stuart Mogul is a renowned expert in his field and has cared for prominent athletes, dancers and other active individuals. Dr. Mogul has over 25 years of experience and is an expert contributor for many national television programs and publications such as Fox News, ABC News, The New York Times, Self Magazine, ABC's "The View" and WebMD. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mogul, please visit http://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com or call 212-769-0066.
