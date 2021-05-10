NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rendr, a primary care-focused physician group serving approximately 100,000 Asian American patients in New York City, today announced a significant equity investment from Ascend Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm. Rendr is dedicated to providing quality, comprehensive healthcare to underserved Asian American residents throughout New York City, and will use the funding to further expand its clinical offering, invest in state-of-the-art facilities and technology for its physicians and patients, and expand its patient education, community outreach and care management programs to immigrants from vulnerable neighborhoods throughout New York City.
"Rendr is proud to provide high quality and affordable community-based healthcare to every patient, no matter the immigration status, English proficiency, or social resources," said Jianwei Zhang, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rendr. "With highly experienced medical providers, a professional management team, exceptional services, friendly staff who speak the patient's language, and extensive patient follow-ups from a dedicated team, our mission is to serve kindness and bring better health outcomes to all our patients."
"When I immigrated to the US as a little seven-year-old boy, there were times that our family was afraid to even get sick because we could not afford quality care. As this past year has proved, minority, immigrant and lower income communities have suffered disproportionately and are more vulnerable to healthcare events" said In Seon Hwang, Managing Partner of Ascend Partners. "We are proud to support Rendr to deliver consistent, affordable high-quality care and help our communities to stand stronger."
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rendr was able to rapidly implement telemedicine services to provide virtual care to the Asian American population and was one of the first community-based healthcare networks authorized by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to provide COVID-19 vaccines. By the end of April, Rendr has administered more than 40,000 doses of the vaccine at 17 Rendr clinics across communities with high concentrations of immigrants in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.
Rendr is a primary care driven, multi-specialty physician group that was founded in 2019 with a mission to improve health care quality and serve kindness to underserved patients within their respective communities. Currently, it has more than sixty medical providers serving patients at thirty locations across Chinatown, Flushing, Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, and other immigrant communities in New York City.
Ascend Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare focused private equity firm. Its mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for underserved populations.
