NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreferredMD is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new website. The need for a central resource for patients to obtain premier healthcare in NYC has been evident for many years. Many national health platforms include physicians on their search engines for a fee or restrict selection to physicians belonging only to a particular insurance network. In reality, these networks can only deliver 'acceptable medicine' because their models are driven by financial and insurance incentives. The PreferredMD network is very different than other referral sites, their model is exclusively peer and patient-driven, and they reliably deliver "exceptional medicine". The practitioners in their network, and potential candidates, are continually evaluated by their clinical board and patient subscribers using detailed performance criteria. They only invite those physicians who consistently deliver top-tier, end-to-end patient service to join the network and maintain their membership in it. Subscribers have complete access to this comprehensive database in an accessible and useful way, allowing them to make an informed determination of the network's value.
The newly designed, user-friendly website, http://www.preferredmd.com, displays the services offered and is simple to navigate, featuring an appealing layout. The website design keeps patients fully educated on the options available and provides easy access the finest physicians in NYC in the PreferredMD network. Patients can search by specialty or condition to find a top-rated physician in the network, read the reviews, and select the specialist that best suits their needs. With PreferredMD, patients receive concierge class scheduling, process oversight and can use their secure platform to select physicians, schedule or change appointments, review test results and notes and communicate with the doctor or surgical facility.
"PreferredMD empowers patients to quickly find the finest physicians by specialty or condition and book an appointment with the specialist that best suits the patient," says Dr. Biraj Patel
More About PreferredMD:
PreferredMD's online service helps individuals find doctors who are highly rated. All ratings are based on verified reviews submitted by real patients. Each review must comply with PreferredMD's guidelines. PreferredMD's free online service helps patients find top-rated doctors and book appointments instantly. The website makes it simple to navigate and easily search for a consultation in your desired location and specify your insurance plan.
For more information, please visit http://www.preferredmd.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Biraj Patel, PreferredMD, 212 203 8744, biraj.patel@preferredmd.com
SOURCE PreferredMD