DENVER , July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nymbl Science announces the expansion of its scientifically proven and evidence-based balance training program with Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), after reaching the initial goal of enrolling 5,000 of Colorado's older adults in four months. Nymbl and DRCOG began partnership in Feb. 2021, with the goal of enrolling 5,000 Coloradans ages 60 and up in Nymbl's digital balance training program for free, fully covered by DRCOG and the state of Colorado. Reaching this milestone positions Nymbl as the leader in Colorado's fall prevention efforts and nationwide.
The average annual cost of falls in Colorado is $870 million(1) between fall-related EMS calls and hospital stays, with 287,000 Coloradans falling each year(2,3). The current infrastructure to prevent falls in the state has engaged less than one in 400 older adults in a balance class prior to COVID-19. With Colorado's older adults experiencing more than half a million falls each year, Nymbl and DRCOG stepped in to make Nymbl's digital balance training program fully available to improve older adults' balance and help prevent falls, for free. Enrolling 5,000 older adults in four months is equivalent to 250 percent of what Colorado would normally accomplish in an entire year before Nymbl. In fact, there are more older adults doing Nymbl's balance training program today than at any point in Colorado's history, for all balance programs combined.
In addition to leading Colorado's fall prevention efforts, Nymbl has outperformed the entire national effort for fall prevention, resulting in a five-fold increase. National efforts include 38 states reporting from 275 organizations and nine countries. According to the Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal, the national effort enrolled 950 older adults to participate in some form of balance training(4). Nymbl's enrollment of 5,000 older adults in the state of Colorado alone indicates a clear need for effective balance training and fall prevention throughout the U.S.
"We're thrilled to have reached our initial goal of enrolling 5,000 of Colorado's older adults in Nymbl's balance training program," said Nathan Estrada, vice president of clinical for Nymbl Science. "Older adults deserve to have access to effective balance training and fall prevention, and Nymbl's recent successes in Colorado, nationwide, and internationally further support the need for Nymbl's balance training program. As a Denver-based company, we're extremely proud that Nymbl, DRCOG and the state of Colorado are paving the way for effective balance training that older adults enjoy, in the comfort of their homes."
Nymbl and DRCOG have expanded the program, allowing more older adults to enroll
In an effort to continue helping older adults improve their balance and decrease their risk of falling, Nymbl and DRCOG have expanded the program past the first 5,000 enrollments, which allows Colorado's older adults to continue to enroll for free in select counties through the end of December 2021. The 10 eligible Colorado counties include Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin and Jefferson counties, the City and County of Denver, the City and County of Broomfield and southwest Weld County. For more information, visit co.fallsfree.com.
"I'm so pleased we were able to reach out and help so many older adults as a result of this unique partnership and campaign," said Jayla Sanchez-Warren, director for DRCOG's Area Agency on Aging. "The Nymbl app is easy to use and effective, and we're really encouraged by the rapid rates of adoption and acceptance. Most importantly, we're excited about what this means for the health and well-being of our residents."
The Nymbl Training app only asks for a name, birth date, gender and zip code to verify eligibility. Nymbl combines fun brain games and simple body exercises that are scientifically proven to improve balance by 30 percent. Nymbl can be done in the comfort and safety of older adults' homes in only 10 minutes a day with a smartphone or tablet. Coloradans ages 60 and up can get Nymbl by 1) downloading the Nymbl Training app on their smartphone or tablet, or 2) visiting co.fallsfree.com.
About Nymbl Science
Nymbl is the only company providing digital balance training that is scalable, insightful, and cost-saving for our partners and effective and engaging for older adults. Our scientifically validated balance training program trains the brain and body to work together, known as dual-tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. We believe it is necessary to empower older adults to increase their confidence and ability to fully participate in life. Join us on our way to preventing 1 million falls. For more information, visit http://www.nymblscience.com.
About Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG)
The Denver Regional Council of Governments is a planning organization where local governments collaborate to establish guidelines, set policy and allocate funding in the areas of transportation and personal mobility; growth and development; and aging and disability resources.
