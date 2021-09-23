OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, welcomes its first class to a new campus in Oak Brook, Ill. after expanding to two schools in nursing and health sciences. Building upon over one century of successful education, Oak Point University now complements its Chicago Campus in Wicker Park with the suburban location and entirely new facility at 2122 York Road in Oak Brook.
According to the U.S. Health & Human Services Department, one million additional registered nurses are needed by 2030 to fill the current shortage and Oak Point University stands ready to help fill the openings with skilled health professionals.
"The world has changed and we're proud to have evolved along with it so we can offer exceptional educational environments and top skills training for those seeking advancement in the vital healthcare professions we train," says Therese Scanlan, EdD, president of Oak Point University.
The new campus includes 56 offices, 10 classrooms and a 12,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art Interprofessional Education (IPE) Simulation Learning Center consisting of simulated hospital, operating room, healthcare practitioner offices and home health settings, as well as observation rooms. Adaptable learning spaces, and adaptable learning environments throughout the facilities mirror the same advanced technology found on the Chicago campus, according to Dr. Scanlan.
The second location provides flexibility and additional options for busy students. With an average age of 30, many Oak Point students are juggling multiple priorities and demands on their time. A blend of online and in-person classwork, clinical training in two locations and flexible class schedules make a bachelor's degree attainable in 16-20 months. Students seeking additional certification or advanced degrees in nursing or radiography will also find options that meet today's needs.
Evolving Education To Meet Healthcare Needs
The simulation center includes a wide variety of patient simulation manikins that facilitate student learning. The newest addition to the Sim family sweats, breathes, talks and can simulate a variety of health challenges such as experiencing a stroke, seizure, or heart attack. The simulator has interchangeable face skins and fully articulating arms for students to practice administering intravenous fluids and medications.
Oak Point University offers a wide range of programs for the healthcare professional. Degree programs at the bachelor, masters and doctoral levels are available as well as microcredential/badging programs and continuing education. The IPE Scholar Program is comprised of a series of learning activities such as online lectures, discussions and learning materials as a specialty area focus for the student.
Nurses are in high demand and particularly for those with critical care and mental health training. With one of the highest employment rates of nurses in the country, Chicago nursing grads earn an average annual salary of over $77,000 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (May 2020). Providing educational solutions for specialists, Oak Point University now offers a Master of Science in Nursing or Post-Master Certificates in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) and Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner.
Registration for Spring 2022 is now open along with tours on both campuses. For more information, visit oakpoint.edu.
About Oak Point University
Oak Point University is a private educational institution with two Illinois campus locations: AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago (Saint Elizabeth Campus) 1431 N. Claremont in Chicago and 2122 York Road in Oak Brook. Providing the highest quality nursing, radiography and education, exceptional educators, and the most advanced SIM technologies available in the region, Oak Point provides a high-ranking option for those seeking advanced education and certification. Visit oakpoint.edu and stay connected via social media @oakpointuniversity.
