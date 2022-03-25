WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakbrook, a leading consulting and services firm for the Wealth Management industry, announced that Michael Perez has been appointed to lead the Family Office Practice at the firm.
"Mike has proven himself as a valuable asset to our family office clients," said Oakbrook CEO Craig Cook. "He brings the skill sets around products, technology, and project management that our family office clients' value from his years in the industry."
Mike remarks; "I am both excited and appreciative for the opportunity as Oakbrook continues to provide me with an immense journey to grow, to be an advocate for our clients and to continue to help families realize their vision for the future."
About Oakbrook: Oakbrook is a leading technology consulting and services firm for the Wealth Management industry serving banks and trust companies, RIAs, single and multi-family offices, private banks, retirement plan providers, custodians, and other industry service providers.
Their solutions and services, which solve problems unique to Wealth Management, equip their clients to make better business and technology decisions, deliver high-quality customized client service, boost efficiencies, and reduce risk. They bring decades of direct industry leadership to bear on the issues their clients face in moving their company forward.
