TROY, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executive Officer, Daniel Stencil of the Oakland County Parks and Recreation system recently presented area businessman and civic leader Greg Jamian, with a recognition award for Greg's service to the County's Park system. Stencil, a Nationally known Parks and Rec Administrator said "Mr. Jamian's support and dedication to the Park's system and programs through the years has been truly appreciated and his contributions will be enjoyed by many for generations to come." Mr. Jamian's contributions included his insight and support for Oakland County's new Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Park, as well as, encouraging the community to overwhelmingly approve the first Park's Millage increase, which will protect the land and programs for years into the future.
Jamian said, "although the popular television show Parks and Rec, available on NBC Universal service Peacock, glorifies the day-to-day responsibilities in working in the Parks system in its American political satire mockumentary, I can attest that it is hard, serious work to be a conservator and protector of our open lands and nature programs, a responsibility that I love and will cherish"
Jamian, the President and CEO of AmeriCare Medical has learned to balance his fast paced, corporate life with what he says is everyone's civic duty, to serve people, as he does every day in his Home Healthcare Business for over 40 years. Stencil stated, "We are thankful for Greg's leadership, hard work and friendship, he will be missed."
For over four decades, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is a Michigan locally owned and operated company that provides integrated health care solutions to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout State. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment and Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy. AmeriCare Medical's goal is to offer the best care with strong clinical management supporting it. We provide "peace of mind" and dignity, for the family and patient by offering the convenience of a "one stop shop" for all your home healthcare needs.
