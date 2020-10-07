oasis_senior_advisors_Logo.jpg

Oasis Senior Advisors

 By Oasis Senior Advisors

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors, a national franchisor offering free, community-based referral and placement assistance for seniors, is pleased to announce that 14 new franchises opened across the country between November 2019 and September 2020.

Oasis Senior Advisors connects seniors with the housing communities that best fit their needs at no cost to the seniors or their families. Oasis franchisees act as liaisons, navigating families through a housing transition that is often difficult and confusing. Oasis' Certified Senior Advisors help clients weigh their senior living options, taking each factor of the family's and individual's needs into account, including level of care, independence and budget.

The new franchises are located in: Columbia-Ellicott City, MD; Delray Beach, FL; Kansas City, MO; Lakewood-Arvada, CO; Macomb, MI; Mid-Michigan; Northern Colorado; North Metro Denver, CO; North Houston, TX; Ogden, UT; Rockville, MD; South Columbus, OH; Southwest Idaho and West Cincinnati, OH.

Franchise owners are:
Kriste Kidde – Columbia-Ellicott City, MD;
Candy CohnDelray Beach, FL;
Tabitha and Aaron KrullKansas City, MO;
Randy BulowLakewood-Arvada, CO;
Vickie JozefiakMacomb, MI;
Matt and Amy Wilczek – Mid-Michigan;
Stacy WagnerNorthern Colorado;
Randy Bulow – North Metro Denver, CO;
Stormie and Chad CaldwellNorth Houston, TX;
Bryce and Emily BlackburnOgden, UT;
Tracy SkalitskyRockville, MD;
John HolcombSouth Columbus, OH;
JP Benlian – Southwest Idaho and
Christian and Shauna BeilerWest Cincinnati, OH.

For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors, franchise opportunities, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com

About Oasis Senior Advisors
Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help in finding transitional housing solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs.  This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

