Obagi Introduces Latest Innovations: Two new SUZANOBAGIMD® '5-Way Ray Defense' Sunscreens and Obagi Medical® Daily Hydro-Drops(TM) with revolutionary Isoplentix(TM) technology

Powerful, mineral-based broad spectrum SPF formulas that defend skin from harmful rays and damaging free-radicals, and the innovative hydrator that provides instant results for a "pick-me-up" from a dull, lackluster complexion