LONG BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Obagi, a leading global skincare brand for more than 30 years, announced the launch of three innovative products: two new Physical Defense Sunscreens that provide 5-way ray defense from UVA, UVB, HEV, VIS and IR rays are the latest additions to the SUZANOBAGIMD product line, while Daily Hydro-Drops, from the Obagi Medical Line, leaves skin looking smoother, more radiant, and feeling hydrated all day.
These three products were released only months after ELASTIderm® Facial Serum made its debut and although Daily Hydro-Drops and the new SUZANOBAGIMD Physical Defense Sunscreens couldn't be more different from one another, they all have a lot to offer consumers.
The quest for the perfect sunscreen is a road many consumers know all too well. Most have physical and aesthetic attributes that leave much to be desired and, for decades, sunscreens only provided broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Sunscreens have only recently been able to offer expanded light spectrum defense capabilities. But the new SUZANOBAGIMD Physical Defense Sunscreens, available in broad spectrum SPF 40 and tinted SPF 50, are both rated PA++++ and defend against 5 light sources, including high energy visible light (HEV), or blue light, visible light (VIS), and infrared radiation (IR), which are all known to accelerate the aging process.
Taking SPF defense capabilities one step further, SUZANOBAGIMD Physical Defense Sunscreens are lightweight, residue-free, and uniquely formulated with Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide, and fortified with powerful antioxidants to defend against free-radicals while preventing oxidative stress in skin as well. Dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, and reef safe, both sunscreens were formulated without chemical sunscreen agents, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and dyes, and are suitable for most skin types.
Obagi Medical Daily Hydro-Drops address another set of top consumer concerns: dull, dry, dehydrated skin, and a lackluster complexion. This innovative hydrator is formulated with revolutionary Isoplentix technology, which protects and preserves each ingredient to ensure results you can see, along with a rich, sensory experience you can feel.
Daily Hydro-Drops harness Vitamin B3, Abyssinian Oil, and Hibiscus Oil in their purest forms, rich in antioxidants such as phytosterols, and omega-9, and omega-6 fatty acids, to support the essential components of the skin's natural barrier that normally deplete over time. This unique facial serum provides instant results for a "pick-me-up" that leaves skin looking smoother, more radiant, and feeling hydrated all day.
The new Physical Defense Sunscreens are Obagi's latest extensions to the SUZANOBAGIMD product line, while Daily Hydro-Drops facial serum is a unique product offering. All three are the latest to join the Obagi Medical brand, with its deep-rooted heritage in physician's offices and medical spas. These three products are now available through authorized Obagi partners including physicians, Dermstore.com, Lovelyskin.com, and more. To find a provider near you and to book an appointment for a skin care consultation with a skin care professional, visit www.obagi.com.
ABOUT OBAGI
Obagi is a female-led independent global skin care company dedicated to providing advanced, clinically proven skin care treatments for all skin types. With a 30-year legacy and commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business – from its corporate culture to product development – Obagi has pioneered a number of skin care advances, including being the first skin care brand to design its clinical research covering all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum. Through an extensive network of distributors, partners and physician offices around the world, the company provides more than 100 Obagi Medical® products to brighten, nourish, protect and enhance skin tone and texture. Obagi also offers dermatologist-tested, technologically advanced formulas through its Obagi Clinical™ line, which is accessible to consumers through www.sephora.com.
Learn more about Obagi and find a provider near you by visiting www.obagi.com, and connect with Obagi Medical and Obagi Clinical on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Dr. Suzan Obagi
Dr. Suzan Obagi is an associate professor of dermatology and plastic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and serves as the director of the state-of-the-art UPMC Cosmetic Surgery and Skin Health Center. Dr. Obagi's academic commitments include clinical research, training residents in dermatologic surgery & cosmetic dermatologic surgery, and in her role as the director of the cosmetic dermatologic surgery fellowship. Dr. Obagi has worked on various committees with the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, is the President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, has formerly served as vice president of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, and is a past president of the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation. In addition, Dr. Obagi trains physicians from around the world on the latest in cosmetic and laser surgery.
