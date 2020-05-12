LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the recent pandemic OC Revive saw the need for a new community resource to help those who are struggling with these new and unique circumstances. OC Revive COO & Co-Founder, Derek Walsh announced the launch of a new program called ReCharge. "With suicide and drug overdose deaths on the rise, OC Revive felt the immediate need to help the community," said Walsh. "We are here to provide families with hope and help ease the stress during these tough times." This program will serve as a community resource for students and families in the Orange County area.
OC Revive's ReCharge program will officially start on May 18th, 2020. The ReCharge program provides teens and families with the extra support needed to better navigate these challenging times. This is a 60-day program that provides teens with a safe learning environment that focuses on their mental health and well-being.
The program consists of a daytime and afternoon curriculum. The daytime program offers computer access and individual tutoring by local middle school and high school teachers. This will provide a more structured dynamic for the kids who are currently home and unable to attend a school campus due to restrictions put in place by the CDC. Daily lunches will also be provided. The afternoon program is an intensive outpatient service which includes one-on-one therapy with qualified clinicians, group sessions, family therapy and case management. All of these services will be rendered by utilizing an array of therapeutic modalities.
"We are here to bridge the gap between parent, school and child. We at OC Revive take great pride in what we do as we have all been there before and found hope in our own lives," said Walsh.
About OC Revive
OC Revive is an intensive outpatient facility specializing in teen mental health & substance abuse. OC Revive utilizes comprehensive treatment modalities that are tailored to meet individual needs. Our licensed clinical staff incorporates evidence-based care for each client's personalized treatment plan. For more information, please visit OC Revive's website https://ocrevive.com.